WATCH: House leader accidentally calls Louie Gohmert ‘Congressman COVID’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) got a little tongue-tied before the press when asked about Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Gohmert has refused to wear a mask and mocked his staff if they dare to do so. So, the internet responded by calling him #CongressmanCOVID. When McCarthy turned to mention Congressman Gohmert, he inadvertently said Congressman COVID.

The video has taken off as many mocked the Republican leader.

Fresh off of being diagnosed with COVID-19, Gohmert went to his staff to tell them and spread the virus among his people. He said that he wanted them to hear the news from him and not from the press.

Gohmert has since blamed a “tainted” facemask for giving him the virus.

See the video below:

Kevin McCarthy accidentally calls Louie Gohmert "Congressman COVID" pic.twitter.com/UcQcvHtEU9 — The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2020