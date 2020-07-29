Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: House leader accidentally calls Louie Gohmert ‘Congressman COVID’

Published

1 min ago

on

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) got a little tongue-tied before the press when asked about Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Gohmert has refused to wear a mask and mocked his staff if they dare to do so. So, the internet responded by calling him #CongressmanCOVID. When McCarthy turned to mention Congressman Gohmert, he inadvertently said Congressman COVID.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has taken off as many mocked the Republican leader.

Fresh off of being diagnosed with COVID-19, Gohmert went to his staff to tell them and spread the virus among his people. He said that he wanted them to hear the news from him and not from the press.

Gohmert has since blamed a “tainted” facemask for giving him the virus.

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Washington Post editorial board thinks the GOP is shoving the economy off a cliff

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

In an op-ed published at The Washington Post this Wednesday, the paper's Editorial Board slammed Republicans and the White House for not being able to to meet the needs to the American people struggling from the fallout of the coronavirus economy.

The Board writes that the GOP's proposal to lower the monthly payment to Americans to $200 along with a 70 percent wage replacement as opposed to the Democrats wanting the $600 per week to continue unchanged through the end of this year, likely won't be resolved when the deadline hits this Friday.

"The best approach would be to shoot for a higher level of wage replacement than the GOP has proposed, while still reducing the percentage of workers receiving more in unemployment than they could by working," the Board writes. "To that end, it may make sense to create a trigger mechanism to reduce supplemental benefits as unemployment shrinks. Major investments in technology are also urgent, so state agencies can at last do the calculations necessary to optimize benefit levels."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Doctor says ‘pathetic’ Trump is either suffering from ‘incurable madness’ or he’s intentionally trying to manipulate Americans

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

An MSNBC panel couldn't help but note how "pathetic" President Donald Trump is demanding that he be popular and as well-liked as Dr. Anthony Fauci is in his daily press conference Tuesday.

Responding to it on her Wednesday show, Wallace showed a clip of Trump whining, "woe is me."

"As the mother of an 8-year-old, this is conduct reprehensible in small children," she said after showing the clip. "And it is so unbecoming of our country's leader. I don't even know what to say about it, but the idea that he can't wrap his brain around the fact that Fauci has public support because Fauci is viewed as being motivated by the public good is the piece that I feel endangers all of us."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican Jim Jordan lashes out after Democrat mocks his ‘fringe conspiracy theories’ at tech hearing

Published

60 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

During tense questioning of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to get the executive to pledge that he will not allow the platform to act in a biased way against conservatives -- a notion that Pichai assured Jordan has no merit.

After over 5 minutes of badgering Pichai and suggesting his company is carrying out an anti-conservative agenda, Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-PA) took her turn to question Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and started off her questioning with a slight dig at Jordan, accusing him of regurgitating "fringe conspiracy theories."

Jordan interjected to protest, but was immediately shut down by the House Judiciary Committee chairman. As Jordan continued to interject, he was chastised repeatedly to put his mask on.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out