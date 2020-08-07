Here are fourteen things people think may be more popular than Donald Trump
President Donald Trump had a difficult Friday while on vacation at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was unable to reach a deal on the stimulus package.
So Trump lied on Twitter about the position of Democrats. But that did nothing to change the dynamics of the negotiations.
Trump then announced he would hold a Friday evening press conference at his private golf club, but that backfired so spectacularly that the president was accused of self-sabotage.
And then his day got even worse, with the hashtag for “Things More Popular Than Trump” trended nationwide on the president’s favorite social networking site.
Here’s some of the entries people submitted:
Mary Trump's book pic.twitter.com/mYqEHihMti
— Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷😷 (@Anythingpork) August 7, 2020
Justin Trudeau #ThingsMorePopularThanTrump pic.twitter.com/EjJbf9dJGN
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 7, 2020
Obama's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/wh4T9tsdn2
— Dan Gerous, Inc.🐷😷 (@Anythingpork) August 7, 2020
Bedbugs in Thighland.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 8, 2020
Hillary Clinton #ThingsMorePopularThanTrump pic.twitter.com/JqKHtndHoZ
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 7, 2020
#ThingsMorePopularThanTrump
A bathtub full of corn dogs. pic.twitter.com/i5n84OHdIk
— Chris: The Nuclear Cowboy From The Abyss 😜⚓🆘 (@HacksawIs) August 7, 2020
A prostate exam from Edward Scissorhands #ThingsMorePopularThanTrump pic.twitter.com/sZBRnCx96m
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 7, 2020
Disco Goats#ThingsMorePopularThanTrump pic.twitter.com/EgMcGlm1rT
— CK (@charley_ck14) August 7, 2020
#ThingsMorePopularThanTrump
The Stormtroopers that hit Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/wUsQz96Xpc
— H.D.Frankenstein (@HDFrankenstein) August 7, 2020
The leaders of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China #ThingsMorePopularThanTrump pic.twitter.com/jVt5nlhBxs
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 7, 2020
Nickelback's Greatest Hits pic.twitter.com/AjiKblDMwr
— ⚔🏰 Aaron Griegelis🏰 ⚔ (@agriegelis1975) August 7, 2020
Anal Warts pic.twitter.com/yyddlVSpOP
— Parker_Rush #Resist (@Parker_Rush) August 7, 2020
Fruitcake #ThingsMorePopularThanTrump pic.twitter.com/A3v3vipuRm
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 7, 2020
#ThingsMorePopularThanTrump
Gas station sushi. pic.twitter.com/bWJKVfk2ZC
— Stevius ↩ self parody (@steviusthegreat) August 7, 2020