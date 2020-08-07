Here are fourteen things people think may be more popular than Donald Trump

President Donald Trump had a difficult Friday while on vacation at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was unable to reach a deal on the stimulus package.

So Trump lied on Twitter about the position of Democrats. But that did nothing to change the dynamics of the negotiations.

Trump then announced he would hold a Friday evening press conference at his private golf club, but that backfired so spectacularly that the president was accused of self-sabotage.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then his day got even worse, with the hashtag for “Things More Popular Than Trump” trended nationwide on the president’s favorite social networking site.

Here’s some of the entries people submitted:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#ThingsMorePopularThanTrump

A bathtub full of corn dogs. pic.twitter.com/i5n84OHdIk — Chris: The Nuclear Cowboy From The Abyss 😜⚓🆘 (@HacksawIs) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A prostate exam from Edward Scissorhands #ThingsMorePopularThanTrump pic.twitter.com/sZBRnCx96m — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China #ThingsMorePopularThanTrump pic.twitter.com/jVt5nlhBxs — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT