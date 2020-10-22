Quantcast
‘Fantasies are not facts’: Trump ridiculed for his meltdowns at final presidential debate

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Donald Trump at the final 2020 presidential debate (screengrabs).

President Donald Trump remained calm during the early moments of the final presidential debate in Nashville.

But Trump soon lost his patience with both Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Kristen Welker.

Trump began the debate by backing down on his suggestion a COVID-19 debate would be ready before election day. On the topic of coronavirus, Trump said he takes full responsibility, but none of it is his fault and he was only kidding about injecting disinfectants as a cure.

At the debate, Biden blasted Trump as “a very confused guy,” criminal and a racist, which clearly rattled the president.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the final debate:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rick Santorum brags about Trump after debate: ‘We’re not keeping kids in cages anymore’

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

CNN conservative pundit Rick Santorum praised President Donald Trump's debate performance on Thursday despite the president's defense of a child separation policy for immigrants.

Following the final 2020 presidential debate, Van Jones expressed disgust at a "lack of humanity" from Trump, who claimed that immigrant children in "cages" are "so well taken care of."

"Number one, we're not keeping kids in cages anymore!" Santorum fired back.

"Where are their parents?" Jones asked.

"He very effectively said, 'Who built the cages?'" Santorum said of Trump.

"And who used the cages?" Jones demanded to know. "Who used them in horrific, barbaric ways that are a stench in the nostrils of God?"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘This guy is a dog whistle’: Biden lights Trump up after he claims to be ‘least racist’ person at debate

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of being the most racist president in modern history.

The assertion came at the final presidential debate of 2020 after Trump claimed that he was the "least racist person in this room."

"It makes me sad because I am the least racist person," Trump said, motioning toward the audience. "But I don't care who is in the audience. I'm the least racist person in this room."

"Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist president's we've had in modern history," Biden replied. "He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘It’s criminal’: Biden accuses the Trump administration of crimes during debate

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Joe Biden accused the Trump administration of committing crimes while in office during the final 2020 presidential debate on Thursday.

Biden blasted Trump for the administration's family separation policy, which resulted the government being unable to locate over 500 families of children they detained.

"Parents were ripped -- their kids were ripped from their arms and separated, Biden charged. "And now they cannot find over 500 sets of their parents and hose kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go."

"It's criminal," he charged as Trump jerked his head. "It's criminal."

Continue Reading
 
 
