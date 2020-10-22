‘Fantasies are not facts’: Trump ridiculed for his meltdowns at final presidential debate

President Donald Trump remained calm during the early moments of the final presidential debate in Nashville.

But Trump soon lost his patience with both Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Kristen Welker.

Trump began the debate by backing down on his suggestion a COVID-19 debate would be ready before election day. On the topic of coronavirus, Trump said he takes full responsibility, but none of it is his fault and he was only kidding about injecting disinfectants as a cure.

At the debate, Biden blasted Trump as “a very confused guy,” criminal and a racist, which clearly rattled the president.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the final debate:

This sign greets debate guests as they enter the hall: pic.twitter.com/Vbums2pdfo — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 23, 2020

Trump needs a blowout for this to matter at all — Josh Schwerin (@JoshSchwerin) October 23, 2020

Note to pundits: Try to avoid this headline, "Area Arsonist Doesn't Light Fire Tonight." — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 23, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump is a prodigious liar, and he's showing it tonight. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 23, 2020

It is amazing how easy it is to distract Trump from the one attack he clearly prepared for tonight by needling him on his tax returns and finances. It'd be funny except for that same total absence of focus defines his presidency. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 23, 2020

Thank you for tuning into this edition of "No, you are more corrupt!" — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 23, 2020

22 years of @JoeBiden tax returns shows no foreign money received. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump refuses to release a single year’s tax return. He has pre-paid ZERO! #LiarInChief — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) October 23, 2020

From a lying perspective, Trump is even worse tonight than in the first debate. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 23, 2020

Not sure Trump is appealing to suburban women with this performance. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 23, 2020

45 minutes in and already Trump is violating the rules of the debate. This is why we have the mute button, folks. Let's use it.#Debates2020 — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 23, 2020

"It's always where's Hunter and never how's Don Jr." pic.twitter.com/rcwtKakX5y — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2020

“We had a good relationship with Hitler until he invaded Europe.” Joe Biden with the mic drop moment of 2020… pic.twitter.com/8Wnbz84Xes — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

Trump biggest problem is that he is dumb, doesn't read, and has no interest in learning anything. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 23, 2020

God. He’s nuts. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 23, 2020

Biden looks like he just wants to be done with this shit. Normally, that would be a negative. But in this case, we all feel the same way. America and the world are sick of Trump. Just sick of him. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 23, 2020

So: to sum up after four years in office, Trump's plan is coming… soon — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 23, 2020

I don't usually tweet debates but… Trump just said he thinks Republicans are going to win the House. No. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 23, 2020

4 years, where's the plan? much better health care, beautiful health care, always protecting people with preexisting conditions? fantasies are not facts #PresidentialDebate2020 — Charles Idelson (@cidelson) October 23, 2020

The moment so far that crystallizes this whole debate, and frankly this whole 2020 race —> Biden: “It’s not about my family or his family, it’s about your family.” vs. Trump: “That’s a typical politician statement…I’m not a typical politician.” — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) October 23, 2020

Trump is so unhinged. https://t.co/jhObj6OaQq — Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) October 23, 2020

Watch Biden trigger the President into a “I know you are but what am I” response pic.twitter.com/ZcIxtHmQiI — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 23, 2020

Biden's emotional anger at Trump's criminal child separation policy is palpable, and I would bet more than most other things resonates with suburban women voters. #Debates2020 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 23, 2020

"India is filthy" Wow. Wonderful. Great way to win over Indian Americans, Trump. Genius.#Debates2020 — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) October 23, 2020

Ok, I’ll start: People who did more for black America than Donald Trump. Coach Pat Riley — jelani cobb (@jelani9) October 23, 2020

Actually true Trump statement tonight: “I know more about wind than you do.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 23, 2020

"I'm the least racist person in this room," Trump said. The heartbeat of racism is denial. #Debates2020 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 23, 2020

Trump says the administration is working hard to locate the missing parents of separated kids. Not true. A court appointed committee of lawyers and human rights groups are looking for them. This administration has only handed over information about them under court order. — Caitlin Dickerson (@itscaitlinhd) October 23, 2020

Read more about the 545 parents the Trump administration separated which *as of this week* it still cannot find, years later.https://t.co/riUuEshXnc — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) October 23, 2020

Holy shit, trump is saying these kids without their parents are "so well taken care of." Without their parents. This is evil incarnate.#Debates2020 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 23, 2020

Truly one of Joe Biden’s best debates. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 23, 2020

“Trump behaved more like a person” –@jaketapper LOL — Bhavampire 🦇 Lathia (@bhaviklathia) October 23, 2020

Trump on America at a time most voters believe the country is off on the wrong track: “we are on the road to success” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 23, 2020

1. Biden was legitimately great.

2. Let @kwelkernbc moderate all the debates.

3. I am so exhausted by Trump. Just by all of it. Don’t think I’m alone on this.

4. Almost home. We can do this. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 23, 2020

Donald Trump is a disgrace. I never want to see this man on TV again. The election cannot come soon enough. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 23, 2020

Trump did not win over a single voter tonight. He’s losing big and tonight he did not change the race. — Touré (@Toure) October 23, 2020

We will never have to watch Donald Trump on a debate stage again. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 23, 2020