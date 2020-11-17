Quantcast
George Conway hilariously adds his own disclaimer to ridiculous tweet from Trump lawyer

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney George Conway (screengrab)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani returned to a courtroom on Tuesday to argue the Trump campaign’s legal case in Pennsylvania.

The hearing occurred after ABC News reported that the legal team has seen an “explosion of infighting” since Giuliani was put in charge.

Giuliani was ridiculed by an opposing lawyer during the hearing for living in a “fantasy world” with his “just disgraceful” performance.

Nonetheless, Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis praised Giuliani for his “excellent” opening arguement.

Longtime GOP lawyer George Conway decided he should add a disclaimer to the tweet, as Twitter has done to warn about Trump’s conspiracy theories.


