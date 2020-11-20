‘It’s Rudy’s show’: RNC officials wanted nothing to to do with Giuliani’s disastrous press conference

According to a report from the Washington Post, officials in the White House and at the Republican National Committee headquarters were fearful about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s press conference on Thursday, advising against it and staying because they knew it would be a disaster.

That proved to be the case.

The almost two hour press conference on supposed voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election has become more noted for Giuliani’s wild ravings as hair dye mixed with sweat trickled down his face then it was for was providing any evidence of wrong-doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Post’s reporting, “Some people in the Trump campaign thought Thursday’s news conference was a bad idea, though they neither stopped it nor put their names on the record objecting to it. Other Trump officials have described Giuliani’s effort as unserious,” before adding, “Campaign officials said that they had a broader, strategic legal plan to fight in various states but that Giuliani convinced Trump that his advisers were misleading him. Trump also was livid, two campaign officials said, that his lawyers were not appearing on TV enough.”

With that in mind, the press conference was moved to RNC headquarters — with the Post humorously adding it was an upgrade from a recent presser held in the parking lot of a landscape maintenance company next to a crematorium and an adult book store.

Giuliani’s scheduled appearance unsettled some RNC officials who decided to stay away on Thursday, the report states.

With one senior campaign official lamenting, “It’s Rudy’s show,” the report states, “RNC officials were not involved in setting up the event and wanted to distance themselves from it. Many stayed away from their own headquarters; the committee’s chief of staff was infected with the novel coronavirus and quarantining at home. Sean Spicer, a former RNC official and White House press secretary, was there, but only to gather material for his 6 p.m. show on the conservative website Newsmax. Trump has told his people, including RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, to take their cues from Rudy.”

You can read more here.