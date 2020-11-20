‘It’s Rudy’s show’: RNC officials wanted nothing to to do with Giuliani’s disastrous press conference
According to a report from the Washington Post, officials in the White House and at the Republican National Committee headquarters were fearful about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s press conference on Thursday, advising against it and staying because they knew it would be a disaster.
That proved to be the case.
The almost two hour press conference on supposed voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election has become more noted for Giuliani’s wild ravings as hair dye mixed with sweat trickled down his face then it was for was providing any evidence of wrong-doing.
According to Post’s reporting, “Some people in the Trump campaign thought Thursday’s news conference was a bad idea, though they neither stopped it nor put their names on the record objecting to it. Other Trump officials have described Giuliani’s effort as unserious,” before adding, “Campaign officials said that they had a broader, strategic legal plan to fight in various states but that Giuliani convinced Trump that his advisers were misleading him. Trump also was livid, two campaign officials said, that his lawyers were not appearing on TV enough.”
With that in mind, the press conference was moved to RNC headquarters — with the Post humorously adding it was an upgrade from a recent presser held in the parking lot of a landscape maintenance company next to a crematorium and an adult book store.
Giuliani’s scheduled appearance unsettled some RNC officials who decided to stay away on Thursday, the report states.
With one senior campaign official lamenting, “It’s Rudy’s show,” the report states, “RNC officials were not involved in setting up the event and wanted to distance themselves from it. Many stayed away from their own headquarters; the committee’s chief of staff was infected with the novel coronavirus and quarantining at home. Sean Spicer, a former RNC official and White House press secretary, was there, but only to gather material for his 6 p.m. show on the conservative website Newsmax. Trump has told his people, including RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, to take their cues from Rudy.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
‘It’s Rudy’s show’: RNC officials wanted nothing to to do with Giuliani’s disastrous press conference
According to a report from the Washington Post, officials in the White House and at the Republican National Committee headquarters were fearful about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's press conference on Thursday, advising against it and staying because they knew it would be a disaster.
That proved to be the case.
The almost two hour press conference on supposed voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election has become more noted for Giuliani's wild ravings as hair dye mixed with sweat trickled down his face then it was for was providing any evidence of wrong-doing.
2020 Election
As Trump pursues strategy of chaos and confusion, Biden urged to ‘go big and fast’ to fix ‘broken’ government
"The chaos and confusion is the strategy."
That's according to Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press, who on Wednesday published an analysis of President Donald Trump's refusal to accept his loss to President-elect Joe Biden; instead, Trump is spreading lies and filing lawsuits that challenge the election results, fire up his base, and attack U.S. democracy.
The effort by Trump and his allies to "sow discontent and doubt among his most loyal supporters" won't keep him in office, Pace posited, "but it could both undermine the new president's efforts to unify a fractured nation and fuel Trump in his next endeavor, whether that's another White House run in 2024 or a high-profile media venture."
2020 Election
‘Enough Mitch, enough’: McConnell leveled by Morning Joe for letting Trump try to steal the election
"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough spoke directly to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday for standing by while Donald Trump and his "confederacy of dunces" try to steal the election, telling the Kentucky Republican it was time to tell the president to knock it off.
Speaking directly to the camera, the MSNBC host warned McConnell that the president is undermining democracy and history will not look kindly upon him for not asserting himself.
"So the question, Mitch, is how much longer are you going to hold American democracy in suspended animation?" Scarborough asked. "How much longer are you going to undermine what really does lay at the heart of American democracy and that is the peaceful transfer of power -- something that has defined this country since George Washington decided to get on his horse and go back to Mt. Vernon instead of serving a third term."