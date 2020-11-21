Pennsylvania’s GOP senator admits Biden won: ‘Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options’

Pennsylvania’s Republican senator, Pat Toomey, congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, a judge in Pennsylvania ended the Trump campaign’s legal efforts after Rudy Giuliani’s legal team could not provide evidence to back up their conspiracy theories and delusions about the facts and the law.

The decision was described as a “total shellacking” based on “shoddy legal arguments.”

Giuliani blamed “Big Tech” and “Democrat censorship” for the brutal dunk on him by the judge.

“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Toomey said in a statement.

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. They are both dedicated public servants and I will be praying for them and for our country,” Toomey wrote.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond posted the statement with his analysis:

