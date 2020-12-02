Alarm bells sound after Mike Flynn endorses military coup: ‘Actual fascism’

A growing chorus of right-wing figures are calling on President Donald Trump to declare martial law and hold a new election overseen by the military.

Tom Zawistowski, head of the Portage County, Ohio, Tea Party, took out a full-page ad in the Washington Times to promote his call for the president to “suspend the Constitution” to protect the Constitution.

“It is our exclusive right to elect our president and that sacred right has been infringed by the massive, planned, illegal election fraud conducted by corrupt Democrat/Socialist Party operatives across our nation to steal our vote,” wrote Zawistowski, who is also head of the right-wing We the People Convention that took out the ad.

Mike Flynn, recently pardoned by the president for lying to the FBI while serving as national security adviser, tweeted out a link to the We the People Convention — as did pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.

The development created ripples of alarm across social media.

I feel like the presidents recently pardoned former national security advisor calling for a military coup and martial law to overturn an election should be bigger news. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 2, 2020

Idk who needs to hear this, but calling for martial law because you don’t like the results of an election isn’t patriotic. — Rep. Malcolm “Biden/Harris WON” Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) December 2, 2020

Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today: The president’s (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to “temporarily suspend the Constitution,” impose martial law and “silence the destructive media.” pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020

If Fox starts amplifying calls for martial law, Trump will have his permission structure. — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 2, 2020

The US government would have protested any such call in another country as an attack on democracy. Why the silence at home? https://t.co/2pt3JZRmUk — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 2, 2020

REPUBLICANS: Wearing masks is fascism. Health care is fascism. Sensible gun laws are fascism. “What about declaring martial law to invalidate an election which is, you know, ACTUAL fascism?” REPUBLICANS: Yeah no, that’s fine. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 2, 2020

But no way that same guy sold out our country and lied about it back in 2016, right? Flynn is and was a traitor. It’s who he is. — Peter Cassizzi (@Cassizzi) December 2, 2020

So does Flynn’s pardon include his new crime of sedition? Sedition is a serious felony punishable by fines & up to 20 yrs in prison and it refers to the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it. — ChudoNow (@TimeToSayGood15) December 2, 2020

Michael Flynn is now calling on Trump to suspend the constitution, institute martial law, wipe out the results of the election, and have the military hold a new election. Tell me again why these people shouldn’t be in prison. https://t.co/oseGMQ9qBm — John Aravosis ️‍ (@aravosis) December 2, 2020

Let’s review:

-A lawyer posing death threats

-A retired general suggests martial law

-State GOP officials harassed for their integrity

-resources wasted on “recounts.”

-COVID deaths 2000+/day

-POTUS focus on pardons And most GOP senators saying nothing. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) December 2, 2020

Trump’s former national security adviser – who pleaded guilty to felony charges for lying to the FBI before being pardoned by Trump – has called for martial law to be imposed so that a new election can be held since Trump lost the actual one. Another day in Trumpocracy. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 2, 2020

If you woke up and saw Martial Law trending, and thought that maybe the GOP might just start to pump the brakes on trump’s election fantasy, think again. They’re fine with fascism, just fixing their mouth gags for comfort. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 2, 2020

There’s lots of this stuff — calls for martial law, etc. — floating around on the very-MAGA end of the internet. This one seems notable because it’s being endorsed by a former general who once held one of the top national security jobs in President Trump’s administration. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020

Why on earth would the @WashTimes print a full-page ad calling for martial law? https://t.co/H9zrZbehqI — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) December 2, 2020

I’m kind of hoping that everyone actually reads the full text of the ad, not because I think any of this will happen, but because when it doesn’t happen, it could stir up a number of violent acts from the true believers. — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) December 2, 2020

Trump’s former national security adviser, the recipient of a presidential pardon only a few days ago, is tweeting out exhortations to suspend the constitution and impose martial law. And it’s not really even a news item. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 2, 2020

“Coup” isn’t the word for what Trump’s doing, but it’s definitely the word for Michael Flynn’s call for martial law and a new election.

Shame on everyone who defends this enemy of the Constitution, especially those who misleadingly act as if his worst offense was lying to the FBI — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) December 2, 2020

If you want to impose “Martial Law” because your guy didn’t win the election, don’t ever lecture me on what you think the Constitution is ever again.

You’re not a patriot, you’re a traitor. — StevenEveral#WearAMask (@StevenEveral) December 2, 2020