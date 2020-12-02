Quantcast
Alarm bells sound after Mike Flynn endorses military coup: ‘Actual fascism’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump and Mike Flynn (cnn.com)

A growing chorus of right-wing figures are calling on President Donald Trump to declare martial law and hold a new election overseen by the military.

Tom Zawistowski, head of the Portage County, Ohio, Tea Party, took out a full-page ad in the Washington Times to promote his call for the president to “suspend the Constitution” to protect the Constitution.

“It is our exclusive right to elect our president and that sacred right has been infringed by the massive, planned, illegal election fraud conducted by corrupt Democrat/Socialist Party operatives across our nation to steal our vote,” wrote Zawistowski, who is also head of the right-wing We the People Convention that took out the ad.

Mike Flynn, recently pardoned by the president for lying to the FBI while serving as national security adviser, tweeted out a link to the We the People Convention — as did pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.

The development created ripples of alarm across social media.

