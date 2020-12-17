Four chilling signs Trump’s attempted coup is escalating

President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

There were four major signs on Thursday evening that the Republican effort to overthrow the election is escalating.

The first sign was when former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn suggested on NewsMax Trump could use “military capabilities” to overturn the election in swing states hold do-over elections.

Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states." "People out there talk about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times." pic.twitter.com/KNmiAGGiPF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020

The second sign occurred a short time later on Fox News when White House advisor Peter Navarro said President-elect Biden would be an “illegal and illegitimate president.”

"We need to do something before inauguration day, otherwise we're gonna have an illegal and illegitimate president" — Peter Navarro pic.twitter.com/5fc7KqCrQi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020

The third sign was when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued on Fox News that Congress could use “alternate slates” of electors to steal the election.

Kayleigh says the litigation is ongoing and says in four states there has been “alternate slate of electors voted upon that congress will decide in January” pic.twitter.com/MZJAbGe7NJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 18, 2020

The fourth sign was Trump’s Twitter account.

Trump complimented Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) for saying he would back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in Congress.

That’s because he is a great champion and man of courage. More Republican Senators should follow his lead. We had a landslide victory, and then it was swindled away from the Republican Party – but we caught them. Do something! https://t.co/nZU0czsZgB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

Tommy will be more popular than ever before – a hero! https://t.co/dTAXJyENlr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

Trump then falsely claimed he won Wisconsin and that the vote was rigged.

We won Wisconsin big. They rigged the vote! https://t.co/TRBRmBiMtv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

And then Trump complained about the United States Supreme Court refusing to go along with his efforts to overturn the election.