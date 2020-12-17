Quantcast
Four chilling signs Trump’s attempted coup is escalating

Published

1 min ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

There were four major signs on Thursday evening that the Republican effort to overthrow the election is escalating.

The first sign was when former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn suggested on NewsMax Trump could use “military capabilities” to overturn the election in swing states hold do-over elections.

The second sign occurred a short time later on Fox News when White House advisor Peter Navarro said President-elect Biden would be an “illegal and illegitimate president.”

The third sign was when White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued on Fox News that Congress could use “alternate slates” of electors to steal the election.

The fourth sign was Trump’s Twitter account.

Trump complimented Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) for saying he would back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in Congress.

Trump then falsely claimed he won Wisconsin and that the vote was rigged.

And then Trump complained about the United States Supreme Court refusing to go along with his efforts to overturn the election.


