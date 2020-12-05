SNL rips Giuliani’s conspiracy theories with skit that results in America’s Mayor blacking out momentarily

President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election were the focus of the cold open on “Saturday Night Live.”

The skit featured a C-SPAN airing of a Michigan state senate hearing, complete with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Michigan voting witness Melissa Carone (played by cast member Cecily Strong) — both of whom were drinking when they weren’t babbling..

The hearing featured an unhinged witness, a witness who claimed to eat ballots, and the MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.

Of special note was Strong’s portrayal of Carrone, who told the Michigan state senators, “I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote,” before later adding, “I’m not lying. I signed an After David.”

“Could everyone please stop drinking during the hearing?” the hearing chair requested.

“I would love to, but if I don’t drink a scotch every 15 minutes, I explode,” Giuliani replied.

The show featured host Jason Bateman and musical guest Morgan Wallen.

Watch: