‘Step up and stop it!’ The View’s Ana Navarro calls on GOP to pull the plug on Trump’s lies before someone gets killed

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro called on her fellow Republicans to tell President Donald Trump enough is enough.

The conservative Navarro keeps saying the president was running a continuing scam on his supporters by challenging his election loss, but she said it’s time for GOP lawmakers to pull the plug.

“This is the big steal, the art of the steal, the big grift, the big corruption, the big ruse,” Navarro said. “Remember that he has raised, Trump and his PACs have raised over $200 million from gullible supporters since the election. They’re now, like, on over 50 losses, legal losses related to the election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is nothing but a ruse to continue lining his coffers and stroking his bruised ego, and I call on Republicans,” she added. “I know so many of these Republican congresspeople and senators. They know better. They know this is a lie. They are playing stupid, and they are playing along because they are afraid of this man. It’s time to step up and stop it.”

Officials in Michigan and other states have reported threats and other forms of intimidation from Trump supporters angry they won’t overturn the election loss, and she said the president’s lies are going to provoke violence.

“People are getting threatening messages in Georgia, in Michigan, racist messages,” Navarro said. “Is it going to take somebody getting hurt? Is it going to take somebody getting killed for Republicans to stand up and tell Donald Trump that it is over, and that democracy should be put on top of a party, on top of a president and certainly over Donald Trump. It is shameful. What a disgraceful, disgraceful period in American history this is.”