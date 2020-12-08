Quantcast
Trump-loving protesters who terrorized Michigan secretary of state linked to county GOP group

Published

2 hours ago

on

Participants in the Million MAGA March in support of President Trump and his futile effort to overturn the 2020 election. (Phil Pasquini / Shutterstock.com)

The group that terrorized Michigan’s secretary of state at her home appears to have ties to a local Republican Party.

About 20 demonstrators affiliated with “Stop The Steal MI” shouted obscenities Saturday night outside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s house, and that right-wing group claims to share its headquarters with the Macomb County Republican Party, reported The Daily Beast.

“Through blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims and so called ‘affidavits’ that fail to allege any clear or cogent evidence of wrongdoing, those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public’s confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible and transparent elections in our state’s history,” Benson wrote afterward in a statement.

The Macomb County GOP shared livestream video on its Facebook page recorded by attendee Genevieve Peters, a California conservative who made headlines in October for interrupting a speech by Sen. Bernie Sanders at a campaign event for Joe Biden and in May for refusing to wear a mask at Trader Joe’s.

She began experiencing coronavirus symptoms a week after her Trader Joe’s stunt went viral, and she was photographed last week with Rudy Giuliani, who now has COVID-19 himself.

Peters made headlines two years ago by interrupting a “drag queen story hour” event to rant against LGBT people at a bookstore in Riverside, California.

Michigan Republicans have condemned the demonstration at Benson’s home, but Stop The Steal MI apparently shares a Clinton Township address with the Macomb County GOP and the group’s website link to the county’s Facebook page instead of its own.

The county party did not return multiple requests for comment on Stop The Steal MI.


