The View’s Ana Navarro says David Perdue’s empty podium had more warmth than Kelly Loeffler in Georgia debate
The women of “The View” came together Monday to bash the Georgia Senators and the Sunday debate. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) didn’t even show up, forfeiting the debate to his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff.
“I think there’s no question — the balance, right?” Sunny Hostin began. “I think there’s no question that Rev. Warnock won that debate. I think that it was terrible that Sen. Loeffler kept on calling him names, you know, radical liberal and this and that. He didn’t go low. He didn’t meet her there which I thought was a good thing. But I was really surprised at her answer about not having a racist bone in her body when we know she’s called the Black Lives Matter organization fascist. We know she’s part-owner of a WNBA team in Atlanta — they are actually supporting her opponent.”
She went on to call it unbelievable to pick a fight with WNBA players, the majority of whom are Black, when so many voters in her state are people of color.
“Listen, any time anybody says they don’t have a racist bone in their body, be careful,” warned Ana Navarro. “It was really freaky to watch, okay? I’ve got to tell you. Jon Ossoff, who was debating an empty podium, that empty podium projected more warmth and humanity than Kelly Loeffler did in an entire hour. She sounded like a programmed robot. She sounded like my alarm system when it tells me my door is ajar. She just repeated ‘left, radical, socialist.'”
She went on to say that Kelly Loeffler asked to speak at Warnock’s church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, “So, I guess he wasn’t all that radical lefty from the scary socialist back then!”
Sara Haines agreed with the assessment that not showing up for a debate was a mistake.
“If you don’t show up for something in any other job, you’re fired,” she explained. “So, the fact that he didn’t show up as an elected official, this is the chance — this is a huge election as we all know, and this is the chance for voters to see how you fare against the opponent, what you stand for, what you do. For him to not show up, the arrogance of that.”
See the discussions below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
