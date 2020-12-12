Trump whines about losing on Twitter after skipping White House Christmas Party

President Donald Trump on Friday suffered a humiliating defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court when his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were rejected by all nine justices.

Trump had argued it would be a great win for the American people if the Supreme Court overturned the will of the voters.

If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

After the defeat, Trump skipped the White House Christmas Party.

But he weighed in on the issue in a sad tweet posted shortly before midnight.

“The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!” Trump said of his efforts to destroy democracy being rebuffed.

Other Republicans have lashed out after the rejection, with Diamond and Silk calling for a military coup and the chair of the Republican Party of Texas suggesting states should secede.

