Trump whines about losing on Twitter after skipping White House Christmas Party
President Donald Trump on Friday suffered a humiliating defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court when his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were rejected by all nine justices.
Trump had argued it would be a great win for the American people if the Supreme Court overturned the will of the voters.
If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
After the defeat, Trump skipped the White House Christmas Party.
But he weighed in on the issue in a sad tweet posted shortly before midnight.
“The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!” Trump said of his efforts to destroy democracy being rebuffed.
Other Republicans have lashed out after the rejection, with Diamond and Silk calling for a military coup and the chair of the Republican Party of Texas suggesting states should secede.
The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Trump is frustrated with Bill Barr — and may appoint 2 special counsels in his final days: report
President Donald Trump is angry that Attorney General Bill Barr knew about investigations into Hunter Biden but did not make them public until after the election, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.
"President Trump has expressed interest in pursuing the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations of fraud in the November elections and issues related to Hunter Biden, according to people familiar with the matter. In recent days, the president has directed advisers to look for people who could serve in such a position, one of the people said, as lawsuits and other efforts by Mr. Trump and his campaign to reverse the election results founder," the newspaper reported Friday evening.
Don Lemon rips Republicans who went along with Trump’s doomed lawsuits: ‘Hang your head in shame’
CNN's Don Lemon had harsh words for Republicans who went along with President Donald Trump's scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
On Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the GOP effort to steal the election.
"Here's the message tonight to those 18 attorneys general and those 126 House Republicans who signed on to the president's doomed attempt to overturn the election: you will never be able to walk away from this," Lemon predicted. "Hang your head in shame, you tried to kill our democracy. This will go down on your permanent record."
"Those 126 House Republicans will never live this down -- and they shouldn't live it down. They signed on to this president's doomed attempt to steal our election," he explained.
Jake Tapper says America has never seen someone lose as big as Trump has with his post-election lawsuits
CNN's Jake Tapper had tough words for Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
"I don’t think we as a nation have ever seen someone lose so spectacularly, decisively, pathetically, over and over," Tapper posted on Twitter.
"I don’t think we’ve ever seen a leader lose so methodically, so ridiculously, so masochistically," he continued.
He also had harsh words for the Republicans when went along with Trump's plot against democracy.
2/ And have we ever before seen so many officials say “hey! That losing you’re doing so hideously, so flailingly, so spasmodically — that looks like something I want to be a part of!