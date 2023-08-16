'This is not normal!' Adam Kinzinger staffer stunned by GOP rivals' reluctance to attack Trump

A staffer for former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Wednesday expressed astonishment that so few of former President Donald Trump's Republican rivals have been willing to criticize him, even after getting indicted on four separate occasions.

Appearing on CNN, Maura Gillespie said it was amazing to see a political candidate to be seemingly weighed down by so many and yet not catch any criticism for it from candidates who were running for the same office.

"The campaigns have done their research and, for whatever reason, they choose to not say the truth and to not call it out for what it is," she said. "This is not normal! The man has been indicted four times!"

Gillespie said that, while she understood the political necessity of Republicans attacking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, it would not get them off the hook from discussing the "elephant in the room," which is Trump's efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Fellow panelist Bakari Sellers said he was particularly disappointed in Sen. Tim Scott's response, and he speculated that Scott didn't want to make hay of Trump's four indictments because he hoped to be chosen as Trump's vice president.

