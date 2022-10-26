Trump cited infamous tweet to Bob Woodward as proof he wanted to unite the country

Donald Trump left office as the most unpopular president since modern polling began, but he expressed some sense of regret in an interview with Bob Woodward.

The Washington Post journalist released hours of recordings he made with the former president, who conceded that many Americans didn't like him, and he cited his infamously habitual holiday greetings as proof that he could bridge that divide.

"You know, we have two Americas out there, you realize that?" Woodward says in one recording, and Trump agrees. "You are president of two Americas, they are divided. Is it, in the end, not your job to be able to bring them together? Isn't your job, job one, bring them back together?"

Trump agreed, but told Woodward there was no easy way for him to do that, as he learned by tweeting out season's greetings.

"I think the biggest problem I have for doing that -- I would love to do that, because I've oftentimes said that -- you remember when I put out the Christmas greeting where I said, 'Merry Christmas to all, even the haters?' You know, but i would love to be able to do it, but the biggest problem is the media."

Trump wished happy Easter, New Year and even 9/11 to his followers, including the haters, before his account was permanently suspended following the Jan. 6 insurrection, and longtime acquaintance Rev. Al Sharpton told Woodward that exchange illustrated how little he understood about relating to other people.

"I've known Donald Trump for 40 years, mostly adversarial, but in listening to this last part of the tape you play, I always sensed even though those of us that opposed him, marched on him and all, he really wanted everybody to like him," Sharpton said. "Did you get the sense that part of his weakness was that he really even engaging you wanted people to like him, despite the fact he was doing the most adversarial and sometimes most outrageous things, and that he lived in his own world. I think he had his own reality that did not in any way, in my opinion blend in with the reality of whatever the given social or political landscape was at the time."

Watch video below or at this link.