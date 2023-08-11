Judge Cannon's stalling for Trump caused his legal problems to worsen: analyst

The multiple motions from Donald Trump's lawyers being entertained by U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon that will delay his Florida trial are having the unintended effect of speeding up the recent indictment and trial in Washington, D.C. which has a better chance of conviction thereby complicating his election prospects

According to MSNBC legal analyst Jordan Rubin, the Florida case involving obstruction of justice over stolen government documents hoarded at Mar-a-Lago has all the markings of a much more difficult case to present to a jury.

As Rubin explains, the conspiracy case before United States District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan seems much more cut and dried with special counsel Jack Smith pushing for a quick six-week trial hopefully at the start of the new year.

According to the analyst, Cannon may be doing Smith a favor by allowing his office to concentrate on speeding up the DC trial.

"At any rate, it may be for the best, in the Justice Department’s view, that Cannon kicked the classified documents case into the spring. That left the calendar open for Smith to ask U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington for a Jan. 2 start date in Trump’s election-related case," he wrote, adding, "And though, as prosecutors admit, there’s a 'large amount of discovery' evidence, classified information doesn’t dominate the Washington case as it does with the Florida case."

Speeding up the D.C. case also puts the former president's lawyers under the gun since he also faces tax fraud charges in a Manhattan courtroom that is slated for March.

