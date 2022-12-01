British filmmaker ordered to turn over all Jan. 6 recordings to DOJ in grand jury subpoena
Alex Holder (Screen cap via BBC)

The Department of Justice issued a subpoena to a documentary filmmaker who recorded much of the events around the Jan. 6 insurrection.

British filmmaker Alex Holder recorded hours of footage, including interviews with Donald Trump and his family, before and after the U.S. Capitol assault, and federal investigators asked him to testify before a grand jury in a subpoena issued the day newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith took over the probe, reported Politico's Ryan Lizza.

The subpoena doesn't appear to be connected to Trump himself, because the assistant U.S. attorney who signed the order has worked on prosecutions related to the riot.

DOJ investigators ordered Holder to turn over all of the recordings he made around the insurrection by Wednesday, and his testimony would not be necessary if he did, but they granted him an extension to comply by Jan. 30 because he apparently had been ill recently.

RELATED: Bob Woodward: Oath Keepers convictions puts new pressure on DOJ to indict Trump

Holder has already testified behind closed doors to the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

SmartNews