‘Worst witness of all time’: Legal experts can’t stop laughing at Alex Jones

Alex Jones had such an awful day on the witness stand inside an Austin, Texas courtroom that it may harm him in both legal and congressional proceedings involving the impacts of his conspiracy theories — and a number of top legal experts seem to think it's hilarious.

After 6-year-old Jesse Lewis was murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, Jones spread the conspiracy theory that the mass shooting was a hoax.

Jesse's parents, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, successfully sued Jones for defamation and the lawsuit is currently determining the extent of monetary damages.

Mark Bankston, the parents' attorney, corned Jones on the witness stand after he repeated his under-oath claim that there were no messages about 'Sandy Hook' on his phone.

“Mr. Jones, did you know that 12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” Brankston asked.

That caught the eye of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which is reportedly preparing subpoenas to obtain the information. And there could also be implications in the Department of Justice investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn the election.

Many legal experts were amused by the trial.

Gibson Dunn partner Theodore Boutrous, Jr. declared, "Alex Jones is not only a horrible person, he is the worst libel defendant and worst witness of all time."

The attorney who brought down Trump University, Tristan Snell wondered if today may now incentivize Jones to flip.

"Sure, Alex Jones probably has a malpractice claim against his lawyers for turning over all his phone data to opposing counsel — but first he’ll owe millions to the Sandy Hook families and then likely be indicted as part of the January 6 conspiracy, if he doesn’t flip first," he wrote.

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski said, "imagine being the lawyer who just absolutely screwed your client due to incompetence, that client may end up going to jail because you hung him out to dry, and that client is Alex Jones. Take separate cars. Hire security. Consider relocating to another country and a name change."

Reporter Jan Wolfe, who covers legal affairs for Reuters, described how different it was from a normal trial.

"You rarely see surprise moments like this in trials. It's like something out of a TV show," she wrote. "Incredible stuff."

NBC News reporter Ben Collins had a similar observation.

"Seen a lot of Law & Order, haven't seen a twist as good as 'Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the entire contents of his phone and his long-hidden financials, but they waited 12 days to let him lie' in my life," he said. "Just an absolutely wild day."

Watch MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber report on Jones' testimony below or at this link.