Jan. 6 organizer blasts Trump advisers for 'drinking donor-funded champagne in a war room' during riot

A key organizer of the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally plans to rip into former President Donald Trump's advisers in testimony before the House special committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on Thursday.

Ali Alexander is cooperating with the committee and "pledging to deliver a trove of documents that could shed light on the activities that preceded the attack," the New York Times reported Wednesday. Alexander plans to use his testimony to proclaim his innocence, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by the NYT.

“While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found,” Alexander plans to tell the committee. “Press reports suggest they may have had their feet up drinking donor-funded champagne in a war room in the Willard. I don’t know where they were. But they weren’t working with police trying to de-escalate the chaos like I was.”

According to the Washington Post, a group of Trump's "most loyal lieutenants" gathered in a set of rooms and suites at the Willard hotel in the days leading up to the insurrection. The group, which reportedly worked day and night to plot overturning the results of the 2020 election, included Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, and lawyer John Eastman, the author of the so-called "coup memo."

Alexander also plans to criticize other organizers of the Stop the Steal rally during his testimony.

"According to the prepared statement, he planned to fault Amy Kremer and her daughter Kylie Kremer, who ran a group called Women for America First that helped to organize the Jan. 6 events," the NYT reported. "He said the leaders of the event at the Ellipse removed instructions from the program telling attendees exactly where to go and what to do after the event concluded."

