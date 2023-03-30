GOP lawmaker: Our attacks on Alvin Bragg have made him 'back off' prosecuting Trump

Republicans are stepping up their war against Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg as he considers charges against Donald Trump.
House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has already called for committees to delve into Bragg's investigation of Trump's hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and GOP lawmakers are weighing subpoenas for the county prosecutor to testify about his probe, reported The Daily Beast.
“It is pretty clearly a wrongful persecution of a free American citizen who happens to be the former president of the United States,” Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) told the website. “Because of those circumstances, I think it’s appropriate for Congress to inquire into what drove that decision making process for Bragg."
Higgins suggested that Republicans would coordinate their timing on a potential Bragg subpoena with the former president's legal team to avoid interfering with their defense.
READ MORE: 'Crazy stuff': Morning Joe panelists burst out laughing at Trump's latest campaign riff
“[A subpoena] would be an interesting conversation amongst my colleagues,” he said, "[but] the appropriate timing of something like that should include consideration whether or not that case is moving towards permanent closure, and allow that to happen.”
However, other Republicans are pressing for a more extreme response to Bragg's grand jury investigation, which some of them have suggested is funded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
"It’s time to arrest Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for prosecutorial misconduct after hiding hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. "Bragg is on the verge of indicting an innocent former President and top Presidential candidate against the opposing ruling party. Bragg is breaking the law and trying to incite civil unrest with his Soros funded political war. Hold him accountable!"
Republican senators don't have the power to go after Bragg as the minority party, and some House Republicans seem to think their pressure has already had an effect on Bragg's probe.
“But you know, [Bragg] seems like he’s kind of, you know, maybe, I don’t know, maybe backed off a little bit,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). “But we’ll have to see, we’ll see what he does.”