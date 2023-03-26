'What the hell is Andrew Cuomo doing?': Disgraced ex-governor trashed for Alvin Bragg attack

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Alex Witt show," Rep Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) lashed out at disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for investigating Donald Trump's payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Speaking on WABC radio on Friday night, Cuomo not only attacked Bragg, but also New York Attorney General Tish James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for also pursuing criminal charges against the former president.

According to Cuomo, "I think it’s all politics and that’s what I think the people of this country are saying. It just feeds that anger and that cynicism and the partisanship."

"It’s a coincidence that Bragg goes after Trump and Tish James goes after Trump and Georgia goes after Trump? That’s all a coincidence?" he asked rhetorically. "I think it feeds the cynicism and that’s the cancer in our body politic right now."

That led Bowman to go off.

"What the hell is governor Andrew Cuomo doing right now?" he exclaimed.

"Governor Andrew Cuomo is carrying water for the MAGA Republicans right now," he continued. "Undermining the investigation of D.A. Bragg, going after President Biden on how the president has handled the border even though there's been no change in border policy since the president has taken office."

"See, and when he talks about the cynicism of the American people, Governor Cuomo, he doesn't understand that cynicism has been baked over decades because people like him have been working more for corporate interests than the people of their state in this country."

"So, please go somewhere and sit down and allow D.A. Bragg to do his job," he added.

