SNL’s Chris Farley making fun of Andrew Giuliani becomes issue in NY gubernatorial debate

On Tuesday, during the latest New York Republican gubernatorial debate, Andrew Giuliani — son of Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and a candidate in the primary — found himself facing mockery from his rival over mocking portrayals of him on Saturday Night Live.

Specifically, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) attacked him over his portrayals by the late Chris Farley in the 1990s.









Giuliani has been campaigning hard to try to obtain the Republican nomination for governor of New York, but according to a recent analysis, many of the rallygoers at his campaign events appear more interested in getting autographs from his father.

His campaign has been riddled with controversial moments. He claimed that he has five decades of public service, despite only being 35 years old, and talked about his own daughter's genitals while attacking transgender rights.

Rudy Giuliani, for his part, has said that one of his son's "first acts" as governor would be to fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who recently dropped consideration of criminal charges against Trump.

On the Democratic side, Gov. Kathy Hochul faces primary challengers in Rep. Tom Suozzi, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

