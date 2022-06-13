Andrew Giuliani swears he's winning — but rally attendees really just want to meet his dad
Rudy and Andrew Giuliani (Photo: Andrew Giuliani social media)

Rudy Giuliani's days are typically made up of posting videos of his rants, being paid to send happy birthday messages from the site Cameo, and presumably, working on a legal defense after an FBI raid. But according to his son, Andrew, the former New York City Mayor is graciously helping his only son run as long-shot candidate for the NY governor's seat.

"I feel honored that he would take his time to help us get over the finish line," the younger Giuliani said about his dad helping his campaign. "I feel very, very blessed."

According to the New York Times, the only Giuliani son is still running for governor, despite struggles to garner support and campaign cash. Thus far, he's driving up and down the state of New York, but the folks coming to his campaign rallies are there for one thing: his father.

"Dozens of admirers crowded nearby, shooting video or hoping to get a selfie," the story describes. "After the speech was over, well-wishers lined up for a chance at an autograph and a red hat bearing the surname of the man who seemed to be the featured attraction: Rudolph W. Giuliani. Standing beside him was his son Andrew, the actual candidate in what is increasingly resembling a tandem campaign for governor of New York."

The younger Giuliani worked at the White House in the office of public liaisons, but former President Donald Trump hasn't endorsed his former aide and he isn't expected to. As Giuliani explained it, Trump is “probably going to sit this one out.”

Lee Zeldin is assumed to be the front-runner in the GOP primary, with significantly more cash on hand. Giuliani is painting himself as an "outsider," despite claiming his political experience dates back to 1994 when, as a child, he "upstaged his father" at the mayoral inauguration, according to the CNN report at the time.

According to the elder Guilani, however, Andrew learned how to govern as a child by watching his father.

“He watched me do it,” Giuliani said in remarks on Long Island. “He knows how to do it.”

In a 2021 interview with Fox, Andrew Giuliani explained it by saying that despite being just 35 years old, he's spent 'five decades in politics So, I may look young, but I certainly feel a lot older."

Mr. Giuliani has been using a May 2022 poll that says more voters like him. Likely Democratic challenger, Gov. Kathy Hochul is polling at 58 percent in the same survey.

Read the full report at the New York Times.

