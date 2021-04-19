Former GOP lawmaker burns Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Anglo-Saxon' caucus: 'She got her hand caught in the racist cookie jar'

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) on Monday shredded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for founding a new caucus that was supposedly dedicated to "Anglo-Saxon values," but whose manifesto is loaded with racist dog whistles.

While appearing on CNN, Riggleman described the caucus's manifesto as "racism in a jar," and he speculated that Greene designed it to siphon away members and dues money from the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

He also said that her angry reaction to the backlash against her proposed caucus should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed her career so far.

"She got her hand caught in the racist cookie jar and that's why you saw the reaction," Riggleman said.

Riggleman then called on the party's leaders to put their feet down and tell Greene to stop promoting overt white nationalism.

"You have to say, 'Enough is enough, scrap that crappy document,'" he said. "Bigotry is bad for the country."



