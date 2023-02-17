'Go back to your own country': Ann Coulter welcomes Nikki Haley to the 2024 presidential election race

As former South Carolina governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley continues to dominate this political cycle with her recent announcement that she is running for President, conservative commentator Ann Coulter made sure Haley knows that she is not welcomed.

During an appearance with conservative radio talk show host Mark Simone, Coulter tore into Haley's race, nationality, religion and political decisions she made as governor.

As South Carolina Governor Haley took the popular position of having the Confederate flag removed from the state capitol, something that Coulter clearly didn't agree with. Haley made the decision after nine African-American churchgoers were shot and killed in South Carolina in a hate crime in 2015. To that decision, she said Haley should "go back to (her) own country" and said Haley should not be "taking down parts of (American) history."

"I need to immigrate to India so I can demand they start taking down parts of their history," Coulter said. "This is my country lady," Coulter later added.

Coulter's next attack was on the religion of India, Haley's native land.

"What's with the worshipping of the cows?" Coulter joked. "They're all starving over there and they're worshipping cows?"

Coulter then told Haley she should go back to her native "homeland."

"Why don't you go back to your own country and reconsider that history," Coulter said.

Coulter also called Haley, "babycakes," as another insult.

