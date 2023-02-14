Former GOP strategist mocks Nikki Haley for messing up her own message: 'She’s trying to have it both ways'

Donald Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, announced formally that she was running for president on Tuesday. But the video seemed a little muddled, said one former Republican strategist.

Speaking to MSNBC about the announcement, Tim Miller, who writes for the Bulwark, said that because of all of her flip-flopping, "she is looked at skeptically by the MAGA voter."

He explained that about 80 to 85 percent of the Republican Party is now made up of MAGA voters and those votes are going to Donald Trump.

"So, that leaves her a very small pool from which to swim," said Miller. "The party might look for someone else besides Trump, someone like [Ron] DeSantis, but it will be in that vein, not in the Haley vein."



But the key piece of his criticism came when he said that even she doesn't know what her campaign message is at this point.

"If you look at this intro video today, just as a prime example, the first sentence is about how she grew up in this city in South Carolina that is divided by a railroad track that divides the city by Black and white, divides the city by race," said Miller. "And then five seconds later into the video, she attacks the 1619 Project and the George Floyd protests and people that said that racism is a structural problem. Well, how can the video be both about how you grew up in a racist town and also making fun of people who say racism is a structural problem? She's trying to have it both ways. She's trying to be the MAGA nationalist and the uniter. I think that's where she's at right now."

See the discussion below or at the video here.