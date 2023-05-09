Connecting the dots from J6 to the Allen mall shooting

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her Monday show detailing the Nazi speakers being welcomed to Trump Doral in Miami over the week and drew a line from those individuals to the Jan. 6 attacks and ultimately to the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, over the weekend.

Maddow also noted that this week is the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Buffalo, New York market by a white supremacist who believed Tucker Carlson's monologues about the "great replacement theory."

The motive behind the killings in Allen over the weekend is becoming clear, Maddow explained, showing what is believed to be photos of the shooter's swastika tattoos. His long social media record included rants against Jews, women and other racial minorities. He also shared a lot of content from white supremacist influencers online. The letters RWDS which were on his chest, match the ones on Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio. It means "right-wing death squad," and until recently, Tarrio had a merch section of his website that sold RWDS patches and hoodies featuring the letters.

"And you can see the Proud Boys showing off that acronym that they're sort of, it shows force in the streets," said Maddow, "including in Washington, D.C., right before Jan. 6th. Four leaders of the Proud Boys, the pro-Trump paramilitary group, were, of course, convicted of seditious conspiracy at the end of last week for their roles in the Jan. 6th attack on Congress. One of those Proud Boys defendants who was just convicted of sedition — he had not just a patch of the 'right-wing death squad' acronym like the Allen, Texas shooter had. He had RWDS tattooed on his arm. Which you can see here."

She went on to note that in federal court in Washington, D.C., Monday, a heavy sentence was handed down against another Jan. 6 attacker.

"He is 41 years old. He's a petty officer first class in the Navy," Maddow continued. "Disturbingly, he reportedly carried a top secret and compartmented information security clearances. He was already convicted and sentenced to three years in prison on charges related to him possessing illegal weapons and unregistered silencers. That was a few months ago. Today he got an additional four years on his sentence for his participation in the Jan. 6th attack."

The FBI affidavit that prosecutors submitted to the court in his case revealed he was sharing his thoughts with confidential FBI informants, his co-workers and others. Maddow read the document, which explains, "Hatchet Speed stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power to President Biden, whom he believed rose to power through election fraud and was 'operated by' the Jews. Speed was willing to act 'corruptly' to achieve his goal and stop the certification because he felt so passionately that he needed to defend himself and the United States against the country's Jews."

The court document continues: "He did not want the person he saw as a puppet of the Jews to take power. Speed also thought more violence was needed on Jan. 6 to pressure Congress to stop the certification, but that it did not materialize because Jews lulled Americans in support for nonviolence. Speed's deeply held anti-Semitism was thus a core part of his motive on Jan. 6. He told the UCE he believed that America, a Christian country, was locked in a battle with the Jews."

"And of course, all of these things have the same smell, right?" Maddow asked. "They don't just happen to be connected in the news right now. They're connected. The Buffalo white supremacist mass murder, El Paso white supremacist mass murder, the Pittsburgh Synagogue white supremacist mass murder. Now it appears the Allen, Texas white supremacist mass murder. In a nation recoiling and ashamed and disgusted, there are also these apparent connections, right? Between this bleeding, ragged right-wing mass violence and the bleeding, ragged right-wing edge of politics. The most mainstream possible electoral Republican politics. The most mainstream, most successful right-wing media as well. But also, this former president and his family and his former officials, and the way he is currently running for president again. They're inviting literal 'Hitler was right' outspoken anti-Semites putting Stars of David, Jewish stars on the heads of their enemies, telling people, that's who we need to be going after. They're inviting people like that to their events with the highest-ranking former members of their government and it is all happening while that person is running for president again."

She closed by asking if all of it was happening at the same time because one was an anchor for the other — and accelerates the other.

See Maddow's comments below or at the link here.