Arizona Republicans worry candidates still pushing Trump's 'Big Lie' will backfire

"Republicans in many states have grown increasingly tired of the Stop the Steal movement and the push by Mr. Trump to reward election deniers and punish those who accept President Biden’s victory. At a time when Mr. Biden’s approval ratings are sinking, leaders in the party are urging candidates to focus instead on the economy, inflation and other kitchen-table issues," reported Jennifer Medina. "But 12 weeks before its Republican primary in August, Arizona shows just how firm of a grasp Mr. Trump and his election conspiracy theories still have at every level of the party, from local activists to top statewide candidates."
To illustrate this point, the Times quotes Kathy Petsas, a Republican who has served as a precinct captain.
"Anybody who is still re-litigating 2020 will lose the general election," she said bluntly. "I think people at home have caught on, and I don’t think a lot of our candidates have caught on."
Arizona, a longtime red state that in the span of two years saw Democrats win both Senate seats and its electoral votes, has been an epicenter for the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, egged on by a widely watched partisan "audit" by a company appointed by the GOP-controlled state Senate that did not follow proper recount procedures and has resulted in court litigation after the auditors concealed public records.
All recounts have confirmed that President Joe Biden legitimately won the election.
"Because independent and third-party voters make up roughly 34 percent of the electorate, it is impossible to win the state with Republicans alone. Ms. Lake and other candidates like her may have already hit a ceiling even among primary voters, as polls show many voters remain undecided, and there is evidence of growing support for other candidates," said the report. "'I am concerned that if these people get elected it will make another decade of craziness,' said Bob Worsley, a former state senator who describes himself as a moderate Republican. 'I don’t know who has the stature to say, ‘Let’s bring this party back, bring the establishment base back into power.’ Now we’re a purple state and we don’t have a John McCain to try to crack the whip.'"
The Trump Organization and Donald Trump's inauguration committee agreed to a settlement to end a years-long investigation into misused donations, and the probe's key witness is furious about the resolution.
Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff, a former friend and staffer to Melania Trump, helped plan the inauguration but turned against the former president and his wife after they appeared to blame her for the mismanagement of funds donated to the event, and she spoke out against the $750,000 settlement reached with the District of Columbia to end the probe, reported The Daily Beast.
“I’m just so shattered -- It’s awful, it’s unjust, it’s absurd,” Winston-Wolkoff said. “I can’t believe this. They stole so much. The self-dealing, the perjury -- they all know about it.”
D.C. attorney general Karl Racine called the settlement a win for his office, but Winston-Wolkoff and corruption watchdogs lamented that the resolution was less than the $1 million in nonprofit funds that prosecutors accused the Trump family of misspending by booking events at vastly overprice rooms at Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.
"[It's] the kind of thing that helps fuel this public perception that there are two systems of justice: one for the everyman and another for the rich and powerful," said Elizabeth Hempowicz, director of public policy at the Project on Government Oversight. “It's not about the money at the end of the day. What is a million dollars to the Trump family?”
However, another government watchdog said the settlement was actually sort of remarkable given the difficulties prosecutors face when going after the rich and powerful.
“Donald Trump and his associates have a strategy of aggressive litigation and particularly delay tactics," said Noah Bookbinder, president of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. "They will try to drag things out as long as possible. They will make it as difficult as possible. For the attorney general to get them to a place where they were willing to pay up is pretty remarkable."
“I wish it was more, and I wish it were all the money they got through self-dealing,” Bookbinder added. “It is frustrating that Donald Trump always seems to escape without admitting anything.”
She doesn’t believe Joe Biden won the presidency in November 2020, but does believe the conspiracy that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was a false flag operation.
And if the Michigan Republican Party gets its way, she will be Michigan’s next secretary of state.
QAnon-connected candidate Kristina Karamo was endorsed last month as the party’s choice to take on Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in November, with the winner administering the state’s elections. That could have big implications for the 2024 presidential race where Michigan is again poised to be a pivotal swing state.
That’s no coincidence as Karamo, who was strongly endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was catapulted to prominence by the former president because of her willingness to help spread the lie that the 2020 election was “rigged.”
“She is strong on Crime, including the massive Crime of Election Fraud,” Trump said in his endorsement on the Save America website. “Kristina will fight for you like no other, and of equal importance, she will fight for justice. Good luck Kristina, and while you’re at it, check out the Fake Election results that took place in the city of Detroit.”
Karamo came to Trump’s attention after she alleged illegal vote counting at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit where she showed up as a self-appointed “poll challenger” while officials counted approximately 174,000 absentee ballots. However, as the Guardian reported, her allegation was based on a misunderstanding of the counting process, which was not a surprise to Chris Thomas, Michigan’s former state director of elections.
Thomas, who oversaw the state’s elections for 36 years under both Republican and Democratic administrations, said her lack of training made the misunderstanding almost inevitable.
“This is the problem when people make all these comments when they don’t understand the system,” he told the Guardian. “They see what they want to see.”
Speaking to that issue, Benson campaign spokesperson Liz Boyd told the Michigan Advance that Karamo does not represent what residents want and expect from the office.
“If the GOP wants a secretary of state who peddles in conspiracy theories and doesn’t have the first idea how to provide competent, customer-service driven leadership then they’ve got their candidate,” said Boyd. “Not only will Kristina Karamo undermine our democracy and overturn our elections, she’ll take us back to the days when customers had to ‘take-a-ticket and wait’ hours just to renew a driver license.”
However, a deeper dive into Karamo’s past statements show deeply held beliefs that go beyond electoral politics.
Between July of 2020 and February of 2021, Karamo, who is a community college instructor from Oak Park, hosted the podcast, “It’s Solid Food,” which can still be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
According to a Media Matters’roundup of those episodes, Karamo’s claims included allegations that singers Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish have been putting children “under a satanic delusion,” while attacking Beyoncé for “trying to target Black people into embracing paganism … and calling it African spirituality.”
Karamo’s claims included allegations that singers Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish have been putting children 'under a satanic delusion,' while attacking Beyoncé for 'trying to target Black people into embracing paganism … and calling it African spirituality.'
“I had a student who once said, ‘Well, you know, I believe there’s a bunch of gods,’” Karamo said on the Aug. 6, 2020, episode. “And that’s what people are gravitating to because, again, witchcraft gives them a sense and paganism gives them a sense of power without conformity to something. It’s just follow self. And we see Beyoncé pushing that more and more. And she’s really targeting, trying to target Black people into embracing paganism. And one of the really interesting things is that her husband, Jay-Z, is, many people have said, is a satanist. I believe it to be true. I don’t have any hard proof.”
Many religions are polytheistic, like Taoism and most forms of Hinduism, with adherents believing in many gods. Christianity and Judaism are prominent monotheistic religions.
Satan’s influence is never far from Karamo’s concerns, connecting it to a Korean drama’s plot line about communicating with ancestors, which she criticizes as mocking God.
“It’s because of Satan,” Karamo said on the program, according to the Media Matters roundup. “And so people are turning to these things to find happiness and “I’m going to communicate with my ancestors.” Bull, no. There’s no ancestors for you to talk to. And Satan, again, he’s so crafty.”
She has also claimed that people doing yoga are participating in “a satanic ritual.”
Karamo, who has said churches that hang a rainbow flag are “agents of Satan,” has also made claims connecting premarital sex and the LGBTQ+ community with pedophilia and bestiality.
“‘It’s OK, it’s normal to have premarital sex, it’s normal to live with your boyfriend for a few years to see if it’s going to work out, right?’” asked Karamo in a since-deleted video on her website. “No. Because again, when you kick God out, nature hates vacuums, Satan fills right in. And that is what has happened in our society And then when we start to say, ‘Oh well, if you want to have sex with somebody of the same sex, that’s OK, too.’ And now, it has morphed into something worse,” which she claimed was pedophilia and bestiality, “being normalized.”
That line of reasoning has gained ground within the Michigan GOP as seen last month when state Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton) used a fundraising email to accuse Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) of being a “groomer” who sought to “sexualize children,” while Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) sent out a fundraising text claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for gender reassignment surgery and calling transgender a “sick and twisted ideology.”
Karamo, whose campaign did not return a request for comment, also opposes teaching evolution, calling public schools “government indoctrination camps,” while maintaining that those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection were not who they appeared to be. Speaking on her podcast the day after the attack, Karamo advanced the false claim that those who stormed the U.S. Capitol were not Trump supporters.
“Based on the series of evidence and knowing how these situations work, how these anarchists operate, I believe this is completely Antifa posing as Trump supporters,” Karamo said. “I mean, anybody can buy a MAGA hat and put on a t-shirt and buy a Trump flag.”
Over 800 people have been arrested and charged with crimes connected to the attack, many of them admitted Trump supporters.
Now that she is the Republican candidate in November, Karamo has to appeal to a statewide electorate that includes more than just diehard Trump supporters. Karamo herself appeared to understand that when speaking in October 2021 in Las Vegas at an event featuring prominent people associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory.
“One of the things that I try to be very cognizant of, you know, I’m running a statewide race,” Karamo said according to a CNN report. “And I understand I have to win the hearts and minds of people who may not necessarily think like me.”
At the Michigan GOP endorsement convention last month, Karamo also vowed to win over “soft Democrats” and independents.
However, the woman Karamo seeks to replace made no qualms about how she sees the stakes of electing someone who believes, against all evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen.
“It’s like putting arsonists in charge of a fire department. It’s like putting a bank robber in charge of a bank and giving them the keys to the vault,” said Benson. “This is a choice between whether or not we’ll have a democracy moving forward.”
Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.
Similarly, he chides the media for doctors who perform the procedure as "abortion doctors," as such operations are only a small portion of the types of health care they provide to women.
Additionally, he says the media has been far too gentle on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who this week professed shock that multiple Supreme Court justices she voted to support would sign off on such a radical ruling.
“If you are an elected official who claims to care about this right, you need to do better than to tell your constituents that you were given an assurance,” he explains to Sullivan. “The betrayal is what she did."