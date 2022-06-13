Exclusive: Congressmember challenges Bill Barr for waiting so long to fight back against Trump's election lies

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) spoke with Raw Story about what happened during the first half of the House Select Committee that aired on Monday morning.

Torres noted how sad she was that the country has been faced with something like this, but pointed to people who purport to be experts who hitched their wagon to Donald Trump and the so-called "big lie."

While former Attorney General Bill Barr was a large piece of the hearing, Torres wondered why he waited so long to come forward about what he observed.

Barr spoke to the Associated Press making it clear that there was no fraud in the 2020 election. Hours after the story went public, an angry Trump raged at the attorney general saying he was clearly against Trump, speaking about himself in the third person. Barr said would resign.

Between the AP story and the release of his book, Barr made no additional public statements calling into question what Trump was saying.

"It is unfortunate that Bill Barr took so long to call a spade a spade," Torres told Raw Story. Thus, it isn't surprising that "people came out and attacked us." There were no high-level Republicans coming forward publicly to dispute what Trump was saying, even though they were all saying it behind closed doors.

She went on to say that elections have never been this outrageous. She noted that most folks go out and vote and their person wins or doesn't and they might be sad about it but it is short-lived.

You can see a clip of Bill Barr's testimony below or at this link.

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.