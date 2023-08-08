'Donald Trump goes down' if Pence testifies in Jack Smith's case: Bill O'Reilly

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly predicted Donald Trump would be found guilty of interfering in the 2020 presidential election if former Vice President Mike Pence backs special counsel Jack Smith's case.

O'Reilly made the remarks during a Tuesday interview with WABC's Sid Rosenberg.

"So there's only one guy that can convict Donald Trump, and that's Mike Pence," O'Reilly opined. "And if Pence goes into the courtroom and says, Donald Trump knew the election was not a fraud, but he said it anyway, and I can prove it. And here's the proof."

Donald Trump goes down," he added. "Somebody like Mark Meadows would say, yeah, I was in the same conversation and Trump said X, Y, and Z, the jury in the trial, whatever gets there, that would be really damning. Pence himself is an honest man. He's in over his head now."



