'Ignorance based on arrogance': Lauren Boebert brutally buried by ex-GOP House member over Beetlejuice antics

During an appearance on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) had a field day making jokes about Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and the very bad week she endured after she was unceremoniously booted out of the musical "Beetlejuice" a week ago.
Sitting down with the MSNBC host, Riggleman, who assisted the House select committee investigating Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection, immediately smirked when the embattled Colorado Republican's name was mentioned.
After the MSNBC host shared a clip of the family values-touting Boebert vaping, dancing, taking flash pictures and mutually groping her date which led to her now infamous ouster, host Witt asked, "She is the position of influence thanks to being part of the House Freedom Caucus. What goes through your mind when you see that kind of behavior from an elected official?"
"When you're smokin', joking and pokin' like Boebert was doing, she forgot one thing: she was confused. People say you're supposed to reach across the aisle and I think Lauren got very confused about what that actually meant," he joked.
"I think it's pretty insane when you watch somebody that's that ridiculously, not just arrogant, it's arrogance, it's ignorance based on arrogance," he continued. "The fact that she was treating people around her that way, she's really not fit to serve."
"I think you do need adults in the room," he continued. "It goes all the way full circle to your first question [about the state of the GOP House] all the way to why impeachment. Why this sort of ridiculous? Why the hyperbole? Why the histrionics? Why the 'Dungeons and Dragons' mentality?"
"You have it right there in Lauren Boebert, vaping and, you know, thinking that she was an after 10pm show in 1987 in the backroom in high school," he remarked. "It's just sort of ridiculous to see. I think it went through my mind is just we can't have people like that serving our country. We can't have people like that serving the U.S. Congress."
