'Let me play a tiny violin': The View mocks Brett Kavanaugh after he flees protesters outside restaurant
Kavanaugh faced an allegation that he assaulted a woman when they were teenagers. (AFP/File / SAUL LOEB)

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, along with other Justices, have faced protests outside of their home from those furious over the right to privacy and abortion being taken away.

Outside of Morton's steakhouse, which is owned by Tilman Fertitta, who Donald Trump once called "a friend," protesters gathered while Kavanaugh was having dinner. They never came inside the restaurant nor did Kavanaugh ever hear them or face them.

Morton's, however, was aghast and released a statement stating that the judge couldn't have dessert and was forced to go out the back door of the restaurant. Kavanaugh wasn't actually forced to use a back door, he could have walked with his security team by the small group of protesters.

The incident led to a flurry of mockery online with people saying things like Kavanaugh was forced to "abort his dinner in the third trimester" or that Kavanaugh wasn't entitled to the right of privacy at dinner because it wasn't specifically outlined in the Constitution as a right.

The women of "The View" couldn't help but roll their eyes at the judicial princess. They cited Secretary Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten, who tweeted his own snark.

"You ain't ever seen shade like gay man shade. I mean, they're, like, in a different level," said Ana Navarro.

As for Kavanaugh, however, Navarro said: "Let me take out my little violin."

Secretary Buttigieg defended the comment on Fox, saying that Americans have the right to protest peacefully in public.

Navarro defended the protesters too, saying that Kavanaugh is a public official just like every other member of Congress, president or Senator, who face protesters constantly.

Such was the case with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who called police after someone wrote a message on the public sidewalk outside of her home asking that she "please" support the Women's Health Protection Act. Her public freakout promoted more chalking. Collins not only forced police to hose off the sidewalk but she decided that she's moving.

Currently, protesters aren't allowed to protest at the Supreme Court building because a fence has been erected, so space is significantly limited. Individuals protested outside of the homes of Kavanaugh and others.

View co-host Sunny Hostin said that the justices need to fully understand just how furious Americans are and how far they've strayed outside of the public opinion.

Former White House communications chief Alyssa Farrah Griffin said that it isn't as if the Kavanaugh protesters broke through windows and tore things apart like Trump's supporters did on Jan. 6.

Watch video below or at this link.


