Brian Kemp ducking GOP convention after extremist takeover: report

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), a frequent target of Donald Trump for not helping him steal the 2020 presidential election, will reportedly skip attending his state's GOP convention in June.
According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Convention, Kemp is at odds with the state party as extremists have taken over following recent elections and there are still hard feelings after his battles with the former president.
Of note, the Journal-Constitution is reporting, is the election of far-right extremist Kandiss Taylor to a key post in the party who contested Kemp's last run for a second term as governor.
According to the report, "Taylor, a far-right Republican who waged a failed campaign for governor with the slogan “Jesus, Guns and Babies” and a promise to “stand up to the Luciferian Cabal” was elected this weekend to chair the 1st District for the GOP."
The report adds that Kemp's reported decision to skip the convention is more evidence of "ongoing friction" within the party and is a preview of what is likely on tap for Republicans as they try to come together and pick a presidential candidate for the 2024 election where Trump is currently the frontrunner.
Last week Kemp took a veiled shot at Trump, telling reporters, "I'm looking for somebody that can win. You can't govern if you don't win."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Hunter Biden's lawyer fires shot at 'unhinged' Marjorie Taylor Greene