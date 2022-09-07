Capitol rioter undermined his own case by writing inflammatory tweet on first day of trial: feds
Anthony Robert Williams at the Capitol (Department of Justice)

A man who was convicted for taking part in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol may now be facing a stiffer prison sentence -- and it's all because of a tweet he wrote on the very first day of his trial.

In a new court filing flagged by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, Department of Justice attorneys argued that the court should not believe defendant Anthony Robert Williams's claims to feel remorse for his actions based on the fact that he was trash-talking the legal process as his trial was on going.

"I began my January 6th trial today," Williams wrote to his followers on Twitter. "We had jury selection as well as opening statements by both prosecution and defense. Tomorrow we will begin with prosecution witnesses, six out of seven who have never saw (sic) me on January 6th. Pray for me and thank you for your support."

The DOJ lawyers say that this tweet contradicts Williams' claim to have been racked with remorse as his trial began.

FROM EARLIER: Gluten-intolerant MAGA rioter threatened hunger strike in jail after he 'found a noodle' on his food tray

"While Williams took to Twitter to profess the government's alleged lack of evidence, Williams claims in his Sentencing hearing that he had an epiphany that same day and a sudden feeling of remorse during jury selection."

Because of this, argues the DOJ, "Williams' claims of remorse are disingenuous and should be rejected."

SmartNews