Cassidy Hutchinson 'looks like she is going to flip' at surprise Jan 6th hearing: CNN legal analyst

According to a former counsel to House Republicans, the speed with which the House Jan 6th Committee is rushing former Mark Meadows senior aide Cassidy Hutchinson to speak on Tuesday indicates she is about to "flip" on senior Donald Trump administration officials.

Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar, attorney and journalist Sophia Nelson said the White House insider could provide devastating testimony against her former employers.

"The question is, is she willing to spill the beans," Nelson began. "The committee said she had new evidence, presumably, there is something there, in addition to what they already learned, in the fact that she sat down for three different depositions, I believe."

"One of the things I was concerned about was a [committee] hiatus until next month and I thought that was a no-no," Nelson explained. "Given that the numbers are moving in the right direction, 20 percent-plus of Republicans now think there was a crime committed and that there was a problem. I'd like to see that number a lot higher."

"I think for them to do this and say, we've got something, we're coming back, it makes people tune in and listen," she added before suggesting, "She's young, she's credible, and looks like she's going to flip. It's interesting."

Watch below: