'Concerned' Trump is 'trying to make friends' among GOP critics because he fears J6 investigations: NYT's Haberman

Appearing on CNN 's "New Day" to discuss the surprise House Jan 6th hearing scheduled for later in the day on Tuesday, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman revealed that Donald Trump has been reaching out to GOP lawmakers and trying to patch up things over concerns about what the hearings have revealed.

After addressing what Cassidy Hutchinson, the former senior aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, will tell the committee on Tuesday, she was asked how Trump is reacting.

In a word, she said the former president is "concerned."

"You have some really interesting reporting about Trump being in kind of fence-mending mode and reaching out to people that he's quite surprising fence-mending with," host John Berman asked.

"It's hard to know," the NYT reporter replied. "There's a couple things, one is he endorsed [Rep] Tom Cole (R-LA), a congressman who has been pretty critical of him. When Nancy Mace (R-SC), who he savaged in South Carolina, won her primary where, you know, he backed her opponent. He then did some, you know, noted magnanimity on her social media website saying congratulations or something to that effect. He is, as one adviser said to me in friend-making mode and I don't think it's a coincidence. I don't think it is about running for president, I think it's about the investigations."

"Really?" host Berman responded.

"I do," she replied. "I think a lot of what is driving him right now is about concern about the various investigations and I think he is trying to make more friends than enemies at the moment. Now, could it benefit for him if he ran for president and won? Absolutely. But I think the investigations have a -- in the House and otherwise -- have a large mind share."

Watch the video below or at this link.