Cassidy Hutchinson is 'what prosecutors dream of in a witness': CNN's Elie Honig

While discussing former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson's highly anticipated testimony on Tuesday, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig explained why she could be a devastating witness against former President Donald Trump.

Among other things, noted Honig, it will be very hard for former Trump officials to argue that she was merely a low-level staffer or a "Never Trump" Republican who had a grudge against the twice-impeached former president.

"She had access, we know that, she was in the White House, close to Mark Meadows," Honig explained. "She does not appear to have mixed emotions, she's not running for election. Her only self-interest is to tell the truth and get this over with. She's credible, in those clips that we saw, she's very careful to say what she did and did not hear, who at times was and was not present. And she can't be attacked as an anti-Trumper, the only job she's had is working for Republican politicians."

Taken all together, Honig said, and you have someone who will be very hard to knock down.

"She's sort of what prosecutors dream of in a witness on paper. we'll see how she does today.

