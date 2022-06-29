National security lawyer slams 'Trump Apology Land's' attacks on Cassidy Hutchinson's credibility

Allies of former President Donald Trump have been attacking January 6 committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson after it emerged that members of the United States Secret Service are disputing part of the testimony she delivered on Tuesday.

In particular, the Secret Service says it has people who are willing to testify under oath that former President Donald Trump never physically attacked a Secret Service officer in his attempts to go to the United States Capitol building where his supporters were gathering to riot.

National security attorney Bradley Moss, however, doesn't think that this particular detail matters when it comes to holding Trump criminally liable for the events of January 6, 2021, and he has written a lengthy Twitter thread in which he slams the excuses made for the former president by what he describes as "Trump apology land."

In particular, Moss says the most damning testimony from Hutchinson was about Trump's indifference to the fact that some of his supporters came to his "Stop the Steal" rally armed with weapons.

READ MORE: Conservative publication labels Trump 'unfit for power again' in scathing editorial

What's more, argues Moss, the fact that Trump still encouraged people to march to the Capitol even after learning some of them were armed leaves him legally vulnerable.



"Trump was clear before the speech he wanted to go to the Hill and march with the crowd," writes Moss. "Staff told him over and over he could not do it and promised the Hill he wouldn't. He told the 1/6 crowd anyway he was going to march with them, and USSS started making preparations to clear a path. Again, this is despite his awareness the crowd was armed, up to and including AR-15s... After the speech, Trump is told they're not marching with the crowd. Trump is pissed. He planned to march."

Given all this, concludes Moss, it would be reasonable to conclude that Trump at least wanted to have the threat of violence as a tool to intimidate Congress out of certifying the 2020 election results.

"That's it," he writes. "That's the criminal argument."

RELATED: Former members of Trump's inner circle warned they have become 'Trump’s targets' after Cassidy Hutchison testimony