Trump ally mocked reporter's purported ignorance of Georgia law — now she's been indicted
A video surveillance image taken on Jan. 19, 2021, shows former Coffee County Republican Party chair Cathy Latham, bottom right, welcoming forensic computer analysts with Atlanta-based SullivanStrickler to the county elections office. Screenshot from Coffee County video

An ally of former President Donald Trump once mocked Politico legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney for his supposed ignorance of Georgia state law — but now she's facing criminal charges for her efforts in trying to overturn Trump's 2020 loss in the Peach State.

As Cheney documents on Twitter, he sent an email in November 2020 to Cathy Latham, the former Coffee County GOP chair and fake Trump elector.

In the email, Cheney asked Latham about the proposed fake electors scheme that at the time was in the early stages of being hatched by the former president's allies.

Latham responded to Cheney's email with derision.

"Bahahaha," she wrote. "You think I'm going to respond to you? You don't know GA law. Read the Constitution."

It seems, however, that Latham might have wanted to do some brushing up on Georgia law because Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday charged her over her alleged role in helping pro-Trump operatives breach voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia, in an effort to prove Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's baseless conspiracy theories about voting machines being rigged by late Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez to steal the 2020 election from Trump.

