'Dead to rights': Morning Joe explains why Georgia charges fit Trump like a glove
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the Georgia case against Donald Trump was even stronger than the other criminal charges filed against him in two federal courts and in New York.

The former president and 18 others were indicted late Monday on a variety of charges, including racketeering, in connection with a wide-ranging scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state, and the "Morning Joe" host said these charges were even more easily proven than the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

"Those are actions Donald Trump committed after he was president of the United States, and they've got him dead to rights there," Scarborough said. "He had no right to steal the documents, he stole the documents. They've got the testimony, so that's the tightest case, and then it was very interesting when talking about the Georgia case ... [Fulton County district attorney] Fani Willis actually has some advantages over [special counsel] Jack Smith because Jack Smith, he's got Trump's abhorrent conduct, but he doesn't have statutes that fit quite as tightly."

"In Georgia, Fani Willis charged the former president under statutes specifically drafted for this sort of activity, so far from sort of going over again what Jack Smith did nationally," Scarborough added, "she actually has more relevant statutes to the improper, possibly illegal conduct of Donald Trump, because of those Georgia statutes, and, therefore, that's why Andy McCarthy, a very conservative journalist, said other than the docs case, the Georgia case is the strongest because it's on a state level for a state who actually anticipated in the future behavior like this and they have specific penalties for that behavior."

RELATED: He's 'taking our party straight into the ditch': Georgia Republican rips GOP for standing by Trump

Watch the video below or at this link.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

SmartNewsVideo