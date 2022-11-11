Men jump onto Chicago school bus and make Nazi threats against Jewish students

A group of men stormed a school bus and hurled antisemitic threats against a 12-year-old boy at Chicago's West Rogers Park in the 2800 block of Jerome Street.

Police said the bus had been dropping off elementary students from a nearby Orthodox Jewish school Wednesday about 5 p.m. when the men jumped on board and engaged in menacing behavior, although no one was injured, reported the Chicago Tribune.

“At one stop, four men jumped into the bus, hurled antisemitic slurs, and performed the ‘Heil Hitler’ salute at terrorized children,” said Alison Pure Slovin, a spokesperson from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, in a statement.

The men singled out one boy in particular and threatened to hurt him before taking off.

NOW WATCH: 'Thought he was going to start crying!' CNN panel roasts Lindsey Graham for overwrought Herschel Walker defense

“This shocking incident took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that destroyed almost all synagogues across Germany in 1938," Slovin said. "Many members of the Jewish community have family who lived through those horrors.”

Police are searching for the men, who have not yet been identified or arrested.