'Thought he was going to start crying!' CNN panel roasts Lindsey Graham for overwrought Herschel Walker defense

On CNN Friday, a panel of analyst laid into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a Fox News rant in which he tried to motivate viewers to vote for scandal-plagued NFL veteran Herschel Walker in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff by trying to paint his weakness as a product of liberal racism — even though his opponent, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is also Black and the former pastor of MLK's church.

"They're trying to destroy Herschel Walker to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans," said Graham. "If they destroy Herschel it will want to stop people of color from being a conservative Republican, because it destroys your life ... Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals, an African-American conservative, they have belittled him, treated him like crap. Stand by Herschel, the conservative movement for people of color is on the ballot in Georgia. We must help people like Herschel for the benefit of our country and the future of conservatism."

CNN analyst Van Jones wasted no time slashing through Graham's rhetoric, and he pointed out that there are plenty of Black conservatives who haven't fathered multiple secret children, allegedly threatened to murder their families on multiple occasions, and have faced accusations of pressuring two different women to have abortions.

"Well, first of all, he's a nightmare to the children that he has abandoned and done nothing for," said analyst Van Jones. "He's a nightmare to his own son, who came out and said he lies all the time and shouldn't be in office. He's a nightmare."

"But look, if you are a young black person and want to be conservative, there's a guy named Tim Scott who I'd direct you to, if you want to look to somebody in the Senate," Jones added. "The idea, everything has to be extreme, if you don't want someone with his lack of qualifications to be in the senate, you now hate all conservatives and don't want any Black people to be conservatives? That's not true. We have conservative black people in our families. What are you talking about?"

CNN anchor Don Lemon agreed.

"People like [Graham] always talk about race-baiting," said Lemon. "This is race-baiting. This is race-baiting in the worst form to say, because someone doesn't like — if you're Black and you don't like this, this is the worst — if you believe, you know, liberals, people who are not MAGA. And they're always race-baiting and they believe in identity politics, that's exactly what he's doing. The hypocrisy — off the charts there. And then the — you know, oh, my gosh, I thought he was going to start crying like a southern preacher! To tell people just because you're Black and you don't support Herschel Walker, that is the worst, I believe, form of racism."

