Republicans 'have blood on their hands': J6 member says Cincinnati gunman is dead because he 'believed the lies'

Toxic rhetoric by Republicans following an FBI execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago is responsible for the death of the Ohio man who allegedly attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati, according to a member of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ricky Shiffer, 42, was reportedly at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and an account on Donald Trump's Truth Social website appeared to post between his attack and his final, fatal encounter with law enforcement.

"Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn't. If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while —" the post ended, apparently mid sentence.

The same account posted angry posts on Truth Social the day after the search warrant was executed.

"People, this is it," the account warned. "I hope a call to arms comes from someone better qualified, but if not, this is your call to arms from me. Leave work tomorrow as soon as the gun shop/Army-Navy store/pawn shop opens, get whatever you need to be ready for combat. We must not tolerate this one."

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), a member of the select committee, spoke with Raw Story about the impact of the GOP attacks on the FBI.

"What I am worried about is the irresponsible language that elected officials who have a platform are using, that is causing — that caused people to show up here on Jan. 6 and engage in violence against law enforcement officers," Murphy said.

"I am concerned that the same language on the very same channels at the same level, maybe even higher this time, is going to result in people losing their lives," she said.

"And we already saw that happen once, with the Cincinnati shouting," Murphy continued. "This person believed the lies that were sold to him by people in positions of power, he acted on it and committed crimes and as a result lost his life."

"I think that elected officials who have a platform also have a responsibility to be careful about their language. And so, perpetrating these lies, they have blood on their hands," Murphy concluded.

With additional reporting by Matt Laslo.