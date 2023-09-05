Georgia Republicans turn on 'grifter' Colton Moore for 'stupid' defense of Trump

Georgia Republicans are fed up with State Sen. Colton Moore's over-the-top defense of Donald Trump.

The Dade County Republican has called to impeach of defund Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis over her indictment against the former president and has suggested he would take up arms to defend him from criminal charges, and Gov. Brian Kemp called him out as publicity hound who's running a "grifter scam," reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“These are the distractions that get you to lose elections," Kemp said. "Last time we were talking about special sessions here in the state of Georgia, just a few weeks later, the Republican majority lost two U.S. Senate races. As long as I’m governor, we are going to stay focused on the issues that help all Georgians. That’s what helps people fight through Joe Biden’s 40-year high inflation, not focusing on the past or some grifter scam that somebody’s doing to help them raise a few dollars into their campaign account.”

Moore has called for a special legislative session to remove Willis, but calling back lawmakers to the Capitol would be impossible without Democratic support and possibly even illegal, and Senate Republicans have instead asked the prosecutor's critics to file complaints against her with a new GOP-backed oversight commission that starts work next month.

However, Moore may have exhausted the patience of other GOP senators by publicly insulting them and posting some of their personal phone numbers on social media, and a longtime Republican leader in the state Senate encouraged his former colleagues to sanction him.

“I’m old school,” posted Eric Johnson, a Savannah architect and longtime GOP Senate leader. “Sen. Colton Moore should get a crappy office, a worthless secretary, harmless committees and no bills or budget items. Some people have a right to representation — but that doesn’t mean they should be rewarded for stupid choices.”