'Beyond embarrassing': Morning Joe panel roasts James Comer for 'losing' key Biden witness
James Comer (Fox News screenshot)

After watching a clip of House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) admitting on Fox News on Sunday that he has "lost" his key "informant" in his pursuit of President Joe Biden's family to a stunned Maria Bartiromo, the MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel reacted with a mixture of incredulity and laughter at his blundering efforts to date.

After sharing the clip, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough sat and laughed before referencing Tom Clancy's "The Hunt for Red October," and smirking, "So, comrade, you're telling me you lost another submarine?"

"I mean, come on," he continued. "You lost an informant? You lost the informant! The guy you claimed gave you all this information, that you built this entire charade on?"

Conservative Charlie Sykes jumped in with another literary reference, adding, "Yeah, the hunt for the great white whale isn't going well, is it?"

"It's never a good thing when you lose your informant," he added sarcastically. "James Comer has been making one big promise after another. He's been saying we're going to have this big bombshell -- what's obvious is he doesn't have the bombshell, he doesn't have the smoking gun, he doesn't have evidence, and he's lost his informant. This is beyond embarrassing."

The New York Times' Mara Gay interjected, "I mean, the interesting thing is, from a disinformation perspective, this was one of the rare moments of lucidity, as Joe said a moment ago, where you see the emperor has no clothes and this is all bunk. This is based on absolutely no real evidence whatsoever. Because, of course, we know that you don't just miss -- whistleblowers just don't go missing suddenly, so it is absurd"

Watch the video below or at this link.

MSNBC 05 15 2023 06 24 56 youtu.be

