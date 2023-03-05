Comedians reveal 'waning support for Donald Trump' at CPAC

The "Good Liars" comedy troupe was on hand at CPAC over the weekend to ask participants about Jan. 6 and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

"I think he literally said very clearly, be peaceful," said one woman saying Donald Trump had no responsibility for Jan. 6.

"The people were storming the Capitol," the "Good Liars" co-host Jason Selvig asked.

"That did not happen. And that is from the footage of the government themselves!" the woman proclaimed.

After Selvig walked through his argument for why Donald Trump was responsible, one man responded, "Ok, but you're picking and choosing."

Selvig told MSNBC that he followed up with folks that they were actually there on Jan. 6 and that they saw what happened.

"I guess we were picking too many facts and choosing too many things to say that actually happened for that guy's liking," he said. "But the more I talk to these people, now it has been two years since Jan. 6, they are really just digging in and blaming everyone but Donald Trump. They blamed Nancy Pelosi. The Capital Police, anyone who doesn't have the name Donald Trump, the guy who told everyone to be there because he couldn't deal with the fact that he was a loser and lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes, I don't think any of the people who have dug in are going to change their mind about Jan. 6 anytime soon."

But it was c-creator Davram Stiefler who revealed he observed "waning support" for Donald Trump.

"We talked to a lot of people. I would say the majority of people we spoke to, there was certainly a mega MAGA contingent there, but a lot of people said they had hoped Trump would step aside and that DeSantis would be the nominee," revealed Stiefler. "We were kind of surprised to be hearing that at a CPAC. DeSantis said he would not be showing up. Between that and just kind of the lack of enthusiasm in and around the building, the first thing we were marked on one when we walked in with how empty it was."

Donald Trump eeked out a 62 percent support among the CPAC attendees in the straw poll, but MSNBC's Susan Del Percio said Sunday morning that it wasn't a good showing given it was dubbed "TPAC" for its support of Trump. At the same time, Ron DeSantis (R-FL) pulled out of attending.

Another incident the group captured was a CPAC couple that disagreed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) idea of a civil war.

"I love America. Let's all get together," they said.

