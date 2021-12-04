Prosecutor says Crumbleys had been under police surveillance and she's 'not sure' how they escaped

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, had been under surveillance by law enforcement prior to their disappearance on Friday, according to Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald.

McDonald told MSNBC on Friday evening that she still did not know where the Crumbleys are.

"The attorney for the defendants is in contact with the sheriff’s office, and they have been told that they intend to turn themselves in," McDonald said. "However, we announced charges at noon today, it is now almost six hours later, and they have yet to do so."



The Crumbleys are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the mass shooting by their 15-year-old son, Ethan, at Oxford High School. The U.S. Marshals are now assisting in the search for them.

Asked about reports that Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard learned about the charges against the Crumbleys from the media, McDonald said her office has been in "constant communication" with Bouchard's since the day of the shooting.



"I have announced on several occasions since Tuesday about my intention that we were considering charges," McDonald said. "Our office charging the parents was the world's worst secret. But we have been in touch with them (the sheriff's department), and actually they have surveilled them. I'm not sure what exactly happened, but I fully expect them to turn themselves in. If not, I think they will be apprehended."



