Democrats' 'gerontocratic leadership' fails to grasp that 'our system is on the brink': NYT columnist

New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie argues in his Tuesday column that there is a disturbing lack of urgency from what he describes as the "gerontocratic leadership of the Democratic Party" and its response to threats to the American republic.
In particular, he cites recent statements from leaders such as President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) that overlook the grave threat presented by the Trump-radicalized Republican Party to voting rights, reproductive rights, and a host of other issues.
"Earlier this year at the National Prayer Breakfast, to give another example, President Biden praised Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a 'man of your word' and a 'man of honor,'" he writes. “'Thank you for being my friend,' said Biden to a man who is almost singularly responsible for the destruction of the Senate as a functional lawmaking body and whose chief accomplishment in public life is the creation of a far-right Supreme Court majority that is now poised to roll American jurisprudence back to the 19th century."
Bouie notes that many Democratic leaders came of age back when there was still relative political stability and bipartisan compromise in Washington D.C.
These leaders don't seem to recognize that those days are long gone, however, and they will not be coming back, Bouie says.
"Millions of Democratic voters can see and feel that American politics has changed in profound ways since at least the 1990s, and they want their leaders to act, and react, accordingly," he concludes. "Standing in the way of this demand, unfortunately, is the stubborn — and ultimately ruinous — optimism of some of the most powerful people in the Democratic Party."
