MyPillow's Mike Lindell hires frequent Trump booster Alan Dershowitz to 'countersue' Dominion Voting Systems: report
Embattled pillow magnet, Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has hired frequent cable network "legal expert" Alan Dershowitz to "countersue" Dominion Voting Systems, according to a tweet from Jan Wolfe, a legal affairs reporter for Reuters.

Dominion Voting Systems, a Canadian company founded in 2003 that has its US headquarters in Colorado, recently filed suit against Lindell for making erroneous claims after the November 2020 US election that were also put forward by then-President Donald Trump.

Lindell joins Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Newsmax and others on the receiving end of lawsuits filed by Dominion and its employees.

Lindell spent several weeks after the election with President Donald Trump filming videos claiming "the biggest fraud is the Dominion machines."

In a letter to Lindell that proceeded the lawsuit filing, Dominion's attorneys wrote, "You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign."

In a statement to Axios following the letter, Lindell said: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election."

This is a developing story that will be updated soon.