'He's a bit strange': Parkland dad pours cold water on Ron DeSantis' presidential hopes

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaimie was gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida five years ago, said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) stands no chance of being the 2024 presidential candidate in 2024 once Americans see him in action.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, the gun activist first lambasted the Florida Republican for his stance and hypocrisy on guns, before being asked by the MSNBC host if DeSantis will supplant Donald Trump at the top of the 2024 presidential ticket.

"Given what you said, everybody is talking about the fact that he's going to run for president for the Republican nomination in 2020," the MSNBC host prompted. "Do you think he can -- that this will work on the national stage? It might work in Florida but will it work on the national stage?"

"Ron DeSantis will not be the nominee for the Republican president, for the party," Guttenberg replied. "He won't perform well on a national stage. The more people get to know him outside of Florida, they'll see he is, honestly, a bit strange"

"They will see his tactics are somewhat fraudulent, and that his focus on simply the red meat part of the party is not what the majority of America wants, and he will not be the nominee," he added.

